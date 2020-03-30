Home

MATHEW DAVID PAYNE

MATHEW DAVID PAYNE Obituary
July 18, 1964 -
March 24, 2020

Mathew David Payne, 55, of Anacortes, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born on July 18, 1964, in Santa Paula, CA; the son of John and Ann (Matson) Payne.

Mathew loved his family. He loved to take car rides with his daughter just to connect and hangout with her. Mathew loved to watch politics with his mom and got quite animated in the process.

His favorite pastimes were music, cooking and watching football, being a great fan of Seahawks and the Raiders.

It could be said that he had a rough exterior but deep down he was a softy. As a teen and throughout his life he thought of himself as "The Fonz". He never complained about his illness, always joking, laughing and taking life events in his stride.

He is survived by his parents; his sister: Pama Holden Beatty; his wife of 13 years, Amanda; children: Billy Nestle, Victoria Coonce, step-daughter: Mallory (Thomas Dodds); and grandchildren: David, Sophia, Jeremy and Alyssa.

To share memories of Mathew, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 1, 2020
