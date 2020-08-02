February 9, 1934 -
July 27, 2020
Maureen Ellen Holder, 86, passed away peacefully at Where There Heart Is in Burlington, Washington on July 27, 2020
She was born in Montreal, Canada on February 9, 1934 to John and Hannah (O'Mahoney) Hartley. She was the oldest of four girls.
Maureen married Golder Holder on October 4, 1952 in Montreal. While living in Montreal they had a daughter, Colleen, and a son, Lloyd.
They then made the move to California in 1960 where another son, Kevin, was born. Mom had many diverse interests. She was a stay at home mother and taught herself many things. Maureen enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, making all her own clothes as well as Colleen's. She so enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. Maureen found beauty in all of them. She was particularly proud of her roses. She also took up oil painting and continued that for many years.
In 1976 a work transfer for her husband, Gordon, took them to Alaska working for ARCO up at Prudhoe Bay. They remained there until Gordon's retirement in 1985. While there, Mom continued with her painting but also became interested in photography, photographing all the wonders of nature in Alaska.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hannah "Anne"; her three sisters, Kathleen Macdonald, Sheila Hartley and Carol Marie Hartley; her husband Gordon in 2019; and her son, Lloyd, in 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Estrate (Calvin) of Mount Vernon; son, Kevin Holder (Marcy) of Laguna Hills, CA; grandchildren, Derek Estrate of Sedro- Woolley, Meghan Wagner of Burlington, Shawna Smith of Sedro-Woolley, Audrey Guzman of Sedro-Woolley, Skylar and Sierra Holder of Laguna Hills, CA; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will be held for Maureen.
