Maureen "Mo" Gallagher Jensen and her husband of 28 years, Brooks Jensen, lived in Anacortes for 18 years from 2000 - 2018.
Mo & Brooks lived and worked for years in the two-story building on Third Street, across from Dakota Creek ship builders. Their LensWork business and photographic gallery was downstairs and they lived upstairs. They were instrumental in organizing the first Friday Night Artwalk.
Mo founded New Life Christian Thrift Store that was located in the building on Commercial Street with the big ice cream cone on the side. More than $10,000 from sales was given to Christian organizations in the area that needed funds to do their important work with kids, people living on the streets, and others. Mo absolutely loved doing this work but was forced to give it up when she was diagnosed with Granulosa Cell Tumor cancer, a very rare form of ovarian cancer, and started chemotherapy.
Ten years ago Mo was diagnosed with very rare Granulosa Cell Tumor (GCT) ovarian cancer. She credited Dr. Nick Chen at Seattle Integrative Cancer Center in Renton with saving her life after standard cancer chemotherapies made her quality of life unbearable and she was going to quit. Mo's husband, Brooks, was the best "wingman" ever and did all he could for her during those years when she was so sick at times.
Two years ago, Mo & Brooks moved to Lynden along with Mo's newly widowed identical twin sister, Mary Lou Gallagher Childs. The sisters loved to plan home improvement and landscaping projects together.
This summer they planted 12 raised bed gardens on their corner lot, then opened it up for neighbors to pick any of the flowers or veggies. Mo especially enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, where she would always find something to buy for her "peeps" as she called them.
Mo was also deeply grateful to the pilots of Angel Flight West who donated flights to take her from Lynden/Bellingham to Renton and home again because it was such a hardship on her to ride in a car for many hours.
Mo was a strong believer in Jesus and declared in the hospital, "I am going 'home' tonight. It's going to be glorious!!" On September 15, 2020 Mo's spirit and soul passed from her suffering body into God's glory. Husband Brooks and twin sister Mary Lou were on each side of her when she quietly took her last breath at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. Mo received the most compassionate care possible there.
Memorial gifts may be sent in honor of Maureen Gallagher Jensen to Angel Flight West or to Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. Both are non-profit organizations.
Mo would have only been 66 years on October 1st but felt like she had a good long life. She said she never aspired to grow old. A "green burial" is planned in The Meadow at Moles cemetery in Ferndale, WA on Sept. 25th for family members and very close friends. Her body will be wrapped in a lovely white bamboo linen shroud and lowered into the earth.
The grave will be closed by her family and close friends as her favorite scriptures are read.
Please visit molesfarewelltributes.com
if you would like to leave a message for the family.