1/1
MAX ERWIN KLIEWER
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAX's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 7, 1925 -
February 17, 2020

Max Erwin Kliewer, a 30-year resident of Anacortes, passed into the next life peacefully the afternoon of Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 94.5.

Max was born in Newton, Kansas on August 7, 1925 to Zeke "Otto" and Marjorie Claude Clawson Kliewer.

His wife of nearly 59 years, Grace "Jean" Kelly Kliewer, preceded him in death.

He is survived on this earth by his children (spouses): John Paul, Ann (Bruce Herbig), Laura, and Becky (Bruce Wilson); grandkids (spouses): Alex (Sam), Jonathan Max (Hannah), Kelly, Devin, Sam and Graham; brother: Paul (Terry) along with nephews and nieces: Jim, Andy, Doug, Paula, Patty and Lynne.

Details of his life can be found here: www.evanschapel.com/obituary/max-kliewer

A Memorial Service will be held at Fern Hill Cemetery on August 1 at Noon. The event will be held outside and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome to attend; masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations to which Max regularly contributed:

PIONEERS - https://pioneers.org/projects/strategic-priorities-fund

SAVE THE CHILDREN https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1620&1620.donation=form1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Fern Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved