August 7, 1925 -
February 17, 2020
Max Erwin Kliewer, a 30-year resident of Anacortes, passed into the next life peacefully the afternoon of Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 94.5.
Max was born in Newton, Kansas on August 7, 1925 to Zeke "Otto" and Marjorie Claude Clawson Kliewer.
His wife of nearly 59 years, Grace "Jean" Kelly Kliewer, preceded him in death.
He is survived on this earth by his children (spouses): John Paul, Ann (Bruce Herbig), Laura, and Becky (Bruce Wilson); grandkids (spouses): Alex (Sam), Jonathan Max (Hannah), Kelly, Devin, Sam and Graham; brother: Paul (Terry) along with nephews and nieces: Jim, Andy, Doug, Paula, Patty and Lynne.
Details of his life can be found here: www.evanschapel.com/obituary/max-kliewer
A Memorial Service will be held at Fern Hill Cemetery on August 1 at Noon. The event will be held outside and social distancing will be practiced. All are welcome to attend; masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations to which Max regularly contributed:
PIONEERS - https://pioneers.org/projects/strategic-priorities-fund
SAVE THE CHILDREN https://support.savethechildren.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1620&1620.donation=form1