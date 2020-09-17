December 27, 1929 -

September 13, 2020



Maxine B. Miller Knapik, 90, of Camano Island and most recently Burlington, WA passed away Sunday, September 13th, 2020.



She was born December 27th, 1929 in Vancouver, BC., Canada to Asa B. Miller and Jane E. Carroll.



She attended Fairview High School of Commerce in Vancouver her freshman and sophomore year and then attended Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane where she graduated in 1947.



Maxine worked at Farmers New World Life in both Spokane and Seattle. It is at the insurance company that Maxine met her soul mate, Bernard F. Knapik and they were married February 29, 1952.



Maxine cared deeply for her family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand wherever and whenever needed.



She loved taking walks along the beach and playing tennis as well as knitting. There was never an empty cookie jar at her home and a glass of lemonade was always at hand. She was an avid reader and loved the trips she shared with her husband.



She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was devoted to her church which was very influential and important in her life.



She volunteered for many years at the Camano Center, one of the many organizations she donated her time to.



She is survived by her children, Brian Knapik and partner Beth Glines, Denise (Bob) Taylor; grandchildren Drew (Sherrie) Knapik, Danielle (Josh) Benjamin, Abby Taylor, Cameron (Sabrina) Taylor and great-grandchildren Connor, Riyan, Jaxon and Cash.



Special thanks to Creekside Continuing Care Community and Hospice of the Northwest for their kindness and compassion.



Private graveside services were held at the Camano Pioneer Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Northwest online or at 227 Freeway Dr Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Rd., Camano Island, WA. 98282.



Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.

