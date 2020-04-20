|
|
January 12, 1921 -
April 15, 2020
Maxine Marie Taylor McCurley, 99, of Anacortes, died April 15, 2020, at age 99. She had resided at Rosario Assisted Living in Anacortes since December 2017 with full intentions of returning to her home in Anacortes.
Maxine was born January 12, 1921, in Hillsdale, OK, where she grew up on her mother and father's farm.
After high school graduation, she attended Northwest College in Alva, OK, majoring in home economics. There she met and married Paul McCurley in 1941. The couple had homes and raised their two children in Kansas, Colorado and Washington.
Maxine was preceded in death by her son Michael in 1986, her husband in 2007, her parents Docia and Ogie Taylor, and brothers Dale and Dean.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan Pasternak and her husband Walt of Sitka, Alaska; her son's widow Gloria Lantz and her husband Michael of Bellingham, WA; her sister Ruth Porter and her husband Jack of Cedaredge, Colorado; and a niece and three nephews.
Maxine was an active member of United Methodist Church of Anacortes and requested cremation, ashes scattered and no service.
Family thanks the staff at Rosario Assisted Living and her caring neighborhood and church friends.
Friends are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite charities in her name.
Her picture was taken at her well attended 99th Birthday Party.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020