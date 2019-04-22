|
Mel Mocabee went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019 in Burlington, WA.
Mel retired after 28 years as a MGySgt (E9) Marine.
Mel is survived by his wife of 47 years and their sons Sean Mocabee (RIP Arlington National Cemetery), Rob (Stephanie) Mocabee, Noel Mocabee, Kent (Erin) Mocabee. Sisters Beverly Evans and Sharon Rowe and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on April 28, 2019 at the Tahoma National Cemetery at 2:30PM.
Memorial service will be held on June 15, 2019 to find out details go to his memorial page on Facebook at MGySgt Melvin C Mocabee Memorial Page.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 24, 2019