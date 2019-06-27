|
March 17, 1953 -
June 11, 2019
Melissa Jane (Ringhouse) Preugschat was born 03/17/1953. Melissa died on June 11, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her father, LW (Dick) Ringhouse.
She grew up in Clearlake, and attended SWHS, graduating in 1971.
Surviving are her mother Beverly Ringhouse, husband Dave Preugschat, children Kendra Hill (Ken) of Atlanta, Corey Preugschat (Meghan) of Mill Creek, siblings Rebecca Ringhouse (Bill Pharr), and Nancy Webster (Wayne Hafstad), grandchildren Alex Hill, Emma and Abigail Preugschat.
A private service is planned for later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers her family has requested donations to Planned Parenthood or the charity of your choice.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 30, 2019