MELVIN A. BROWN

MELVIN A. BROWN Obituary
February 23, 1930 -
September 11, 2019

Melvin A. Brown, born 2/23/30 in Salt Lake City, UT died at home on September 11, 2019 after a long bout with a failing heart.

Mel was loved by all who knew him and loved dearly his three children Laura Gritten (Don) Faith Prough (Lino) and (Melvin III) Buddy Brown (Charlaine), and his three stepchildren, Laureen Furnas, Lane Kenoyer and Roger Kenoyer and grandchildren.

Mel had lost two dear wives to death. He died in the arms of his loving wife, Sharon.

He was an avid fisherman, but more importantly an avid student of the Bible and he tried to share the wonderful things he learned with others as a willing servant of Jehovah God.

There will be a memorial service at 1525 Electric Avenue, Bellingham at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses on September 28, 2019 at 6:30.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
