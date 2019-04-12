August 13, 1935 -

April 7, 2019



Melvin Gibbs, age 83, passed away on April 7, 2019 after battling cancer.



He was born August 13, 1935 to James and Frankie (Creasman) Gibbs in Sylva, North Carolina.



Melvin served in the Army for 21 years. He completed time in Germany after WWII, served two terms in Vietnam and two terms in Korea, retiring as a Master Sergeant. During this time, he met his wife, Erika, in Germany, and they returned to the U.S. and had three daughters. After his military retirement, they moved to Sedro-Woolley and he studied at Skagit Valley College to become an electrician at Twin City Foods.



Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, politics and spending time with family and friends. He also took pride in the family holiday food traditions, spending several hours to prepare perfect turkeys with stuffing. He had a good sense of humor and loved playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids.



He was an active community member that helped advocate for Veterans. He was a previous Commander and Chaplain of the American Legion, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Eagles.



Melvin is survived by his wife, three daughters, two granddaughters, three great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, two brothers and two sisters.



He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.



He was laid to rest by his family on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Veteran's Section of Union Cemetery.



Melvin Gibbs will be dearly missed and never forgotten for all his contributions he did for his community, the time he served his country, and the family he helped to build. We will all miss our Pa.



