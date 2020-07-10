February 15, 1933 -

June 30, 2020



Melvin John Rabenstein was born on February 15, 1933 in Golden Valley, Minnesota to William and Florence Rabenstein, the youngest of four boys. He lived in Golden Valley until moving to Burlington, Washington in the summer of 1947 to be nearer to extended family.



He graduated from Burlington-Edison High School with the class of 1951. Upon graduation, he worked as a truck driver for Washington Farms, making deliveries throughout Skagit and surrounding counties. He then spent four years serving in the U.S. Air Force. The majority of his time was spent at McChord Air Force base in Tacoma, Washington as a jet mechanic. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in January of 1957.



Mel then met a beautiful young girl, Elizabeth West and after a short engagement they were married on May 9, 1958 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. They moved from Mount Vernon to Burlington in 1960 where they raised their three sons.



Mel worked for Shell refinery for the first four years of their marriage. Not wanting to continue shift work while raising a young family, Mel switched careers and began selling cars for Blade Chevrolet. He moved up to Sales Manager and completed a stellar career by retiring after 38 years of service at the age of 65. As anyone who bought a car from Mel knows, he valued the relationships he fostered with his customers more than the sales.



Mel and Liz enjoyed many exciting trips to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and several cruises that Mel had earned throughout his career. However, their favorite place to vacation was camping in his RV at Fort Casey with family and friends.



Mel was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Mount Vernon Kiwanis, and Chevrolet Society of Sales Executives. He was a hard-worker and a great provider for his family. He supported his boys and their teammates at Burlington-Edison through their many sporting activities. Mel and Liz continued to be football season pass holders for decades after their boys graduated. Their home was very welcoming to any and all of the boys' friends. He treasured time spent with family and thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing and his motorcycle adventures with family and friends.



Mel will always be remembered as a sweet, kind, loving gentleman who had a great sense of humor and a twinkle in his eyes. He loved to tease and be teased. He adored his 6 grandchildren and went to as many of their sporting events as he could.



Mel spent his last year and a half at Birchview Memory Care where they showered him with loving care. He passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters-in-law and his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, Elizabeth.



He is survived by his sons, Jeff Rabenstein of Sedro-Woolley, Mike (Darci) Rabenstein of Sedro-Woolley, Jim (Kay) Rabenstein of Burlington, Grandchildren: Bradley Rabenstein, Jay (Sadie) Rabenstein, Kevin Rabenstein, Haylee (Jeffrey) Bajema, Kim Rabenstein, Amy Rabenstein, and a great-grandson Brick Bajema, nieces Linda Rabenstein, Diane (Clive) Humble, Holly (Matt) Phillips, Abby ( Don) Jackson, and nephew Randy (Lynn) Rabenstein, great nieces and nephews: Julie and Mark Humble, Erin (Adam) Willis, John (Regina) Rabenstein and their children, Kaitlin and Ellora Rabenstein, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Rabenstein.



Due to Covid-19 a public memorial service will not be scheduled at this time.



Memorials may be sent in Mel's honor to Hospice of the Northwest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store