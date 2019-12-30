Home

Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Swinomish Casino and Lodge
Anacortes, WA
View Map
MELVIN "WICK" PETH


1930 - 2019
MELVIN "WICK" PETH Obituary
April 15, 1930 -
December 27, 2019

Melvin "Wick" Peth, 89, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 27, 2019.

He was born April 15, 1930 in Mount Vernon, WA to parents John and Florence Peth of Bow, WA. Wick resided his entire life on their family farm and cattle ranch near Edison, where he and his brothers acquired a tough work ethic. Wick attended Edison Elementary and Burlington-Edison High Schools, graduating with the class of 1949.

The competitive drive he learned on the farm carried over to his school athletics. As a naturally gifted athlete, he was recognized for his agility and speed on several sports teams. Following Wick's high school years, the family became more involved with contracting rodeo livestock around the Northwest.

During his early rodeo travels, Wick met Dorothy Hanberg of Bremerton, WA. They married in 1951 and made their new home on the farm where they raised their children. He kept his lifetime habit of helping on the farm as much as possible, even through his latest years with his son and grandson. His love and support of all his children and grandchildren's endeavors was endless.

Wick continued working with his father and brothers as John Peth & Sons, Inc. for many decades.

As their interest in rodeos increased through the 1940's, Wick found bull riding to be his favorite event. That fueled his ambition to become a bullfighter. He devoted considerable time and energy studying bulls and their behavior knowing he could better protect the riders. He soon became renowned nationwide as a pioneer in professional rodeo bullfighting, working and performing throughout the U.S. and Canada. For his accomplishments in the rodeo arena, Wick was honored as an inaugural inductee into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs. He was also acknowledged with inductions into the National Cowboy Museum Rodeo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, the Bull Riding Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, and numerous U.S. cities' Rodeo Halls of Fame.

The countless friendships he made in the sport, whether competitors or fans, were something he always cherished.
Wick is survived by his children and spouses, Liza Bott (Ron), Dan Peth (Rondi) and Lana Peth (Henry Milczuk); grandchildren Karlyn Huddy, Eric Bott, Ria Peth and Owen Peth; four great-grandchildren; brother Dale Peth; brother-in-law Donald Hanberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; his parents; brothers Jerry and Ted; sisters Darlene Benson and Sharon Anderson; and four beloved nephews Kirk, Kim, Brian, and Brad.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the loving staff at Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley where Wick enjoyed living his final 4 months.

A private family interment will be held.

There will be a celebration of Wick's life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 1:00 pm at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge in Anacortes, WA.

Memorials are suggested to Skagit County Historical Museum or Youthnet Northwest. Please share remembrances of his life at kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020
