March 2, 1937 -
December 5, 2019
Merle Ernest Clizbe 82 of West Riverside, Montana passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side, December 5, 2019 of complications from Pancreatic Cancer.
Merle was born on March 2, 1937, to Willis and Mary Ellen Clizbe, in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Merle married Annette Louise Young in 1954 and raised 6 boys together until 1985 when they divorced.
On September 2, 1986 Merle met Patricia Ann McLelland and they spent 34 years together, enjoying each others company and in their retirement, traveling the United States meeting and making new friends along the way.
Merle had many dear friends and aquaintences in his life.
Merle started driving trucks at the age of 17 until his retirement at 73 years old. He loved all aspects of truck driving including logging trucks, long haul trucking, tankers, and heavy haul trucking and was known for his good work ethic. Merle won numerous saftey awards and Driver of the Year for the State of Montana.
He was an avid gun enthusiast and collector, he loved power parachute flying, motorcycles, four wheeling, dirtbikes, snowmobiling, fishing, varmit hunting, airplanes, traveling and his favorite pal and side kick, Tilley.
Merle was very proud of the fact that his 6 boys are all successful, hard working and good providers for their families.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Mary Ellen Clizbe.
He is survived by his wife, in their home, Patricia Clizbe. Son, Kenneth Clizbe (Bonnie) Florida; Son, Richard Clizbe (Sandy) Washington; Son, Russell Clizbe (Susie), Missoula; Son, Tony Clizbe (Lorrie) Alberta,Canada; Son, Dan Clizbe (Becky) Arlee; Son, Dale Clizbe (Tina), Massachussetts; Step-son, Michael McLelland (Jennifer), Washington, and sister Laurel Jacobs, Washington. 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way, 1 great-great-grandchild with one on the way, and many neices and nephews.
A special thank you to the Partner's Hospice Staff, Dr. Chet Wright, Dr. Michael Snyder, and St. Patrick's Onocology/ Radition Staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 10, 2019