December 19, 1950 -
August 17, 2019
Merris Dianne Standley, 68 went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on December 19, 1950 to Ronald and Luanna (Hill) McFadden.
Merris is survived by her loving husband, Warren Standley, her children; Shane Winsenberg (Leslie), Darby Baker (Victor), Kara Wolfe (Scott), Shannon (Doug), Eric (Larissa). Grandchildren; Baylee, Whitney, Cheyenne, Harlee, Byron, Erika, Alec, Bralynn, Tyler, Rachelle, Ashlynn, Paisley, Brittney, Becky and Brent. Great grandchildren; Marlee and Rylynn, Ivr.
Merris is preceded in death by her Parents; Ron and Luanna McFadden, Daughter; Whitney Winsenberg and Niece; Sienne Ackerman.
A celebration of life will be held at the Camas Valley Missionary Church on September 7, 2019.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 29, 2019