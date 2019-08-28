Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MERRIS STANDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERRIS DIANE STANDLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MERRIS DIANE STANDLEY Obituary

December 19, 1950 -
August 17, 2019

Merris Dianne Standley, 68 went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on December 19, 1950 to Ronald and Luanna (Hill) McFadden.

Merris is survived by her loving husband, Warren Standley, her children; Shane Winsenberg (Leslie), Darby Baker (Victor), Kara Wolfe (Scott), Shannon (Doug), Eric (Larissa). Grandchildren; Baylee, Whitney, Cheyenne, Harlee, Byron, Erika, Alec, Bralynn, Tyler, Rachelle, Ashlynn, Paisley, Brittney, Becky and Brent. Great grandchildren; Marlee and Rylynn, Ivr.

Merris is preceded in death by her Parents; Ron and Luanna McFadden, Daughter; Whitney Winsenberg and Niece; Sienne Ackerman.

A celebration of life will be held at the Camas Valley Missionary Church on September 7, 2019.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERRIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.