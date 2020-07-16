Michael Dundin passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Big Lake Alaska after a courageous fight with cancer on July 13, 2020.



Mike was born in 1949 in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in Conway, Washington, and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1967.



After graduation, Mike spent a brief time in the US Navy before becoming a heavy equipment operator. As a heavy equipment operator, he worked in many locations in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.



Mike moved back to Alaska in 2006 and retired in 2009. In retirement, Mike enjoyed all of what Alaska has to offer.



Mike is survived by his two daughters, Gina Norton, of Sedro-Woolley, WA, Jennifer Allinson, of Carlton, OR. His two sisters, Geriann Boling of Anchorage, AK, and Patricia Cave and her husband Danny, of Vador, WA. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store