February 15, 1939 -

February 4, 2019



Mr. Michael John Killien, 79, a long-time resident of the Skagit Valley, died in Mount Vernon on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born in Snohomish on February 15, 1939, to John and Barbara Killien.



He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1960, and started his career in the petroleum industry at the Texaco Refinery at Anacortes. He then moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where he met his wife, Mary. His career took him around the United States and the world; with his family, he lived in Guatemala, Sweden, California, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. He retired in 2001 after serving as Plant Manager for the Port Arthur Refinery.



He was an Eagle Scout, a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Burlington, and a member of Gideons International. He enjoyed hiking, traveling, reading, music, puzzles, history, building computers, and visiting family and friends. He supported many charitable causes and served on the boards of a variety of community organizations wherever he lived.



Survivors are his wife Mary Killien, his daughter Nancy and son-in-law David Spooner and their children Emma and Nicholas, and his daughter Laurie and son-in-law Todd Mosley. He is also survived by his brother Patrick Killien and his wife Cyndie, his sister Joan and her husband Tom Gill, as well as their children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Burlington.



The Killien Family will hold a reception following the Celebration of Life.



Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary