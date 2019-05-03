Services Lemley Chapel 1008 Third Street Sedro Woolley , WA 98284 (360) 855-1288 Resources More Obituaries for MICHAEL HOWELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MICHAEL THOMAS "MICK" HOWELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers September 30, 1932 -

April 30, 2019



Michael "Mick" Thomas Howell, of Concrete, WA, passed away quietly, surrounded by family, on April 30, 2019.



He was born on September 30, 1932, in Spokane, Washington to Icem and Mary (Kelly) Howell. He joined his brothers Harold (Bud), Lawrence, and sister Thelma at the family home.



Dad was raised in the Garland neighborhood of Spokane until he was five years old, when his mom died from complications from diabetes.



The depression was a hard time for a single father to raise four young children by himself, so dad was sent to live with Aunts and Uncles in his father's hometown of Rathdrum, Idaho.



When he was nine years old, Dad made a move that would impact the rest of his life. Dad went to live with his Uncle Stub and Aunt Louise Howell in Van Horn, Washington. In his new home, Dad joined his brothers Orland, Albert, Ronald, and sisters Lucille and Ellen. They raised Mickey as one of their own children, and he lived with them until he got married at age 25.



Dad graduated from Concrete High School with the class of 1952 where he excelled in athletics. As the story goes, if someone asked he or his brothers what their favorite sport was, they would say whichever one was in season: football, basketball, or baseball.



Dad tried to join the Air Force after graduation, but could not pass a physical. It was discovered that he was born with a constricted aorta. He had a first of its kind heart surgery at Virginia Mason Hospital in the early 1950's and suffered from the effects of the condition for the rest of his life.



Mom, Donna Howell (Prose) and Dad were married on July 3, 1958, and made their lifetime home in Concrete, Washington. Dad worked in the shake mills in the Concrete area for over 30 years. A big portion of that time was working at P&W Cedar in Birdsview, Washington. Later in life dad worked with Kent Peters at the Sedro-Woolley Cemetery.



Dad had four children that were the pride of his life: Colin, Mary, Barbara, and Kelly. Dad dedicated his life to us and gave us everything he could; most importantly his never ending love and support.



Dad was a founding member of the Concrete Lions Booster Club and could always be found out supporting the Concrete High School athletic teams. Go Lions! Dad was an avid Seahawks, Mariners, and Sonics fan and helped to name the Seattle Seahawks in 1975 when they became an expansion team.



Dad was an avid hunter and fisherman. Dean Ledford would always say that dad was the best river fisherman he knew. Dad's proudest fishing memory was landing a 20 lb. Steelhead out of the Skagit River. He entertained us many times and for many hours on Lake Shannon catching Kokanee with the old "Idaho fish catcher".



Dad had been struggling with dementia for the past five years, recently suffered a stroke, and had to go live in a nursing home. Our family would like to thank Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Burlington for the care and support they have given Dad.



If a man's life can be measured by the love and support of his family and friends, then Mick Howell died a very rich man.



Dad is survived by a son, Colin and his wife Kathy Howell of Concrete; daughter, Barbara (Bobbie) Britt and her fiancé Steve Manter of Birch Bay; son, Kelly and his wife Brooke Howell of Mount Vernon; 8 grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Latta, Cherie Largent (Kurt Budd), Cassandra Rieckers, Jesse (Ashleigh) Howell, Leann Howell (Chris Jones), Brittany (Garret) Gladsjo, Kyler Howell, and Treyton Howell; 8 great-grandchildren, Tanner Garner, Haliegh Budd, Spencer Budd, Jordan Latta, Taylor Latta, Camden Howell, Branton Howell, and Icem Gladsjo; his sister, Lucille Comstock of Concrete; brothers, Orland Howell of Soap Lake, Washington, Albert Howell of Wenatchee, Washington and Ronald Howell of Concrete; brother-in-law, Ron Roper of Spokane.



Dad was preceded in death by wife, Donna Howell, daughter Mary Rieckers (Howell), parents Icem and Mary Howell and Stub and Louise Howell, brothers Bud and Lawrence Howell, and sisters Thelma Roper and Ellen Orr.



A Celebration of Mick's Life will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00AM at Lemley Chapel. Visitation will be available Wednesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 9th from 9am to 5pm at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley.



Share memories of Mick and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries