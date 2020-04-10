|
|
November 3, 1970 -
April 8, 2020
Michael Trent Melsby, age 49, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away April 8, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
He was born November 3, 1970 in Sedro-Woolley, WA to Donald and Sherrill (Sevy) Melsby.
Mike graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1989. He received his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Western Washington University. Mike worked as an auto damage adjuster for Geico insurance for over 20 years.
In 2010 he met his wife Paula and they were married in 2011. Mike was a romantic and loving thoughtful husband, and a wonderful dad to his step-son Nathan.
Mike loved his friends and his family and he enjoyed entertaining in his home and cooking for the people he loved. He had a fun and witty personality, loved a good laugh and was very good at pulling a prank! He loved to travel, he enjoyed building Lego sets, and he loved his Seattle Seahawks! Mike was happiest when surrounded by those that he loved.
Mike is survived by his wife, Paula; son, Nathan Maylor; father, Don Melsby & his wife Thyrza; sister, Debbie Melsby; brother, Chris Allen and wife Jeanne; niece Paige; in-laws, Kathy and Marv Boyle; brother-in-law, Todd Roberg and wife Rachael; uncle, Gary Melsby and wife Pearl; cousins, Josh Johnson and Gregory Melsby; many wonderful friends and his 3 dogs.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherrill; grandparents, Melvin & Josephine Melsby; grandparents, Howard & Maryann Sevy; aunt, Jane Johnson.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Share your memories of Mike and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 12, 2020