After a brave fight with heart and liver disease, Michael "Scotty" Troup passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at Island Hospital in Anacortes surrounded by his family.



Scotty Troup was born into a very large family in Scotland. He grew up playing in the streets of Leith by day and dancing at "The Pally" at night. He and his buddies sun-tanned at Gullane Beach and exercised at the local pool with "Big Tam".



He played basketball for Scotland and in 1956 was billed as "Scotland's Funniest Comedy Diver" in the Aqua Cabaret. In 1960 he moved to Arizona where he was an extra in the "Greatest Story Ever Told". He moved to Spokane and in 1971 he became a Naturalized Citizen. He worked as a proud union laborer and became a Business Agent for the NW Laborer's Local # 238, Spokane, Washington. There he was a Drum Major for the Angus Scott Pipe Band and with his family was active in the local Scottish Highland Games.



In 1988 he married Carole and retired to live in Skagit County for 32 years. He volunteered for the Tulip and Lilac Festivals, the Gleaners, Meals on Wheels, EDASC events, yearly Washington State Building Trades Conventions and Joel Wiegert Golf Tournaments.



He enjoyed mowing the driving range, playing racquetball, dancing,singing, travelling, boating, and being at his home overlooking the bay. He returned to Edinburgh often and in 1916 he was at last able to share Scotland with his children.



Locally he is survived by his wife Carole, her daughter, his daughter Patty Willoughby, her husband Terry Willoughby, his daughter Beth Heitmann, son James Troup, son Steven Troup and his wife Sabrina,and many Grand and Great Grandchildren. In Scotland by his nieces Maggie Corcoran and Pat Wilson, nephew Billy Troup Jr. and their families.



He will be lovingly remembered by all that knew him for his love of life, family and friends. A "Celebration of Life" was held for Scotty on September 26th in full Scottish Tradition in Post Falls, Idaho.



Contributions to the Friendship House in lieu of a local memorial are appreciated.

