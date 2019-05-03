July 24, 1962 -

April 26, 2019



Michele Marie (Garvey) Seaver was born on July 24, 1962 at Doctor's Hospital in Seattle, Washington.



She grew up in rural Bellevue where she rode and showed horses in Bridle Trails. She was a great lover of animals, and throughout her childhood she nurtured horses, rabbits, hamsters, dogs, cats, and a pig. She graduated from Forest Ridge School in 1981. She spent her early adulthood in various entrepreneurial endeavors, including owning and running a bakery and restaurant.



Michele met Rick, her soulmate, in 1999. They married in 2000. He was the love of her life. They were blessed with a son Aiden Michael in 2004. She built a loving family with Rick and Aiden. Through hard work they created the beautiful Red Wagon Farm just outside of Mount Vernon, where she was able to pursue her life passion of breeding and training Dutch Warm Blood Horses.



Behind the scenes, Michele was a strong partner in her family businesses. She was steadfast in her commitment to honesty, employees and multi-generational investing. Her legacy will be the example she set for all those that follow.



Michele was one of a kind. She was passionate, independent and strong willed. She took risks, dreamed big and then went for it. She had an infectious laugh. She was humble and she was proud. She was undiscriminating and kind to everyone she met.



She was loved and will be cherished forever by her husband Rick, son Aiden, and step-daughter Kristy; parents Lynn and Mike; sisters Denise and Nicole; brothers-in-law Mark, Tim, Todd and Adam; sisters-in-law Pam and Molly; nieces Emma, Shelby, Jessica, Beth and Faith; nephews Nick, Sam, Owen and Jackson; Uncle Pat, Aunt Sue; and cousins Kathy, Krista and Lindsay.



She left us too soon on April 26, 2019. Her husband Rick never left her side. For all of us that had Michele in our lives, we now face an irreplaceable void with her sudden absence.



New life brings hope in times of despair. Michele joyfully assisted in the birth of a healthy Palomino filly just the day before her passing.



The family will hold a private celebration of life.



In remembrance of Michele we welcome donations to Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) http://skagitanimalsinneed.org/donate.html PO Box 200 Bow, Washington 98232. Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 5 to May 8, 2019