Michele Kay Moser (Phipps), 61, a longtime resident of Skagit County, passed away on April 14, 2019 in Fairfield, Idaho.



Michele was born on October 13, 1957 in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Anacortes High School in 1975. Michele attended Skagit Valley College, worked as an Emergency Medical Technician, and later as a unit secretary at Skagit Valley Hospital.

Michele loved to spend time in her garden, shop for antiques, she was an avid reader, and above all else she loved her children.



She was preceded in death by her father, David A Phipps.



Michele is survived by her partner Tim Painter.



Michele is lovingly remembered by her children Rooney Maynard, Bobby Maynard, Katie Maynard, Hannah Moser, grandchildren Ethan and Soren, brothers Bob, Chris, Casey, her sister LeAnne, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Michele was kindhearted and generous--animals held a special place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019