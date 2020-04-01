|
|
August 26, 1945 -
March 26, 2020
Michelle Lacey (Stollwerck) Robertson, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon.
Michelle was born at Matthews General Hospital in Burlington on August 26, 1945, the daughter of Dr. George and Lacey Stollwerck.
She attended Burlington-Edison High School, the class of 1963. She volunteered as a Candy Striper at Skagit Valley Hospital.
She married Jerry Helde in 1963 and lived on a dairy farm in West Mount Vernon. They had four children, Shari Kay, Kimberly, Jill and David.
In 1974 she married Maxwell Robertson and worked for the Naval Credit Union as an accounts manager in Groton, Connecticut. She loved her job and understood the first computers to enter the business world. They had one son, Donnie.
In 1977 Max left the Navy and they moved to Athens, Texas where Michelle was a hospital licensed vocational nurse.
In 1982 Michelle returned to the Skagit Valley and lived in the Burlington/Mount Vernon area for her remaining 38 years. The last 20 years of her life she lived on Cleveland Avenue in Mount Vernon and she loved helping neighbors. Michelle was not around horses her later years but she loved them just the same.
There were many life challenges, medical and others Michelle faced, more than what one would normally encounter in a lifetime.
The last weeks of her life our family experienced what some of your families have, the inability to visit and be with your loved one the final weeks, days and moments of their eternal journey due to the Coronavirus necessary lockdown, which she did not have.
Michelle had many helping angels along her life's path. She and our family, with heavy hearts would like to sincerely thank the women and men of Central Valley Ambulance, Mount Vernon Fire and Police Department, Skagit Valley Hospital, Virginia Mason Hospital, Compass Health, Life Care Center - Mount Vernon, Mira Vista Care Center, and all the caregivers over the past years. You made her life's journey more meaningful and comfortable. We bless you all. You are the heroes.
Michelle's son Donnie, and in the most recent years her daughter Kimberly, worked hard to ensure she could continue to live somewhat independently on her own terms.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents Dr. George and Lacey Stollwerck, her former husband Maxwell, her daughters Shari Kay Helde, Jill Bates, son David Helde, sister Heidi Hutchens and brother George Stollwerck.
May she finally rest in peace . . .
Memorials, are suggested, to a favorite charity to help others. At Michelle's request there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020