June 23, 1964 -
March 23, 2019
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, Michelle West, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 54.
Michelle was born on June 23, 1964 in Tiffin, OH to David and Rita Reidy.
She studied at Western Washington University where she received her bachelor's degree in Political Science and where she met her husband of 25 years, Lincoln West whom she married on June 13, 1993.
Michelle loved the outdoors and was an avid backpacker. She started her own business, Q Solutions, which specialized in marketing and website design.
She was known for her bright and vivacious personality, caring nature, and her love for others.
Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 10, 2019