

March 8, 1971 -

July 9, 2019



On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Michelle Marlene Anderson (48) of Burlington, WA, loving wife, and mother of four children, daughter, sister, and friend passed into the loving arms of her Savior.



Michelle was born to Michael and Marlene Yeoman on March 8, 1971 in Everett, WA. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1989.



Michelle married David Anderson on September 12, 1992 and together they raised three sons, Matthew Anderson, Kurtis Anderson, and Zachary Anderson and daughter, Melissa Anderson.



Michelle was passionate about children and family. Growing up she always dreamed of being a stay-at-home mother. Michelle loved family traditions, especially around the Christmas season, and shared that love with her family and friends.



After high school she spent a year in Boston as a nanny. Later, when her children were in school, she volunteered in their classrooms. Her love of Christ coupled with her love of children lead her to a position as the Director of Children's Ministries at Bethany Covenant Church. She had a strong desire for people to know the Lord.



Michelle is survived by her husband David Anderson, parents: Michael and Marlene Yeoman, children: Matthew, Melissa, Kurtis and Zachary Anderson. She is also survived by her brothers: Michael Yeoman, Jr. and Matthew Yeoman (Sally), in-laws: Wilbur (Andy) and Sylvia Anderson, sisters-in-law: Ginny Tobin, Susan Steinke (David) nieces: Kristin Steinke, Eva Yeoman, Maya Yeoman and nephews: Sean Tobin, Justin Steinke, Ole Yeoman, Diego Yeoman, and Lucas Yeoman, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Michelle lived through her illness with courage and grace. The family greatly appreciates the prayers and many acts of kindness shown to them during this difficult time.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bethany Covenant Church at 1318 N. 18th Street, Mount Vernon, WA at 10:00 a.m. Michelle requested all who attend wear bright colors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bethany Covenant Benevolent Fund.



Please share your thoughts of Michelle on our website at www.hawthornefh.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019