More Obituaries for MIKE MAHAFFIE
MIKE MAHAFFIE

MIKE MAHAFFIE Obituary
August 20, 1945 -
July 10, 2019

Mike Mahaffie, 73, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away peacefully July 10, 2019. He was born August 20, 1945.

Mike is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lin Tan/ Esther Mahaffie; son, Matthew; seven grandchildren; all his loving cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jan Mahaffie; sister, Margo Mahaffie-Potampa.

At Mike's request, there will not be a service or memorial.

Share your memories of Mike and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 14, 2019
