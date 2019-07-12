|
August 20, 1945 -
July 10, 2019
Mike Mahaffie, 73, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away peacefully July 10, 2019. He was born August 20, 1945.
Mike is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lin Tan/ Esther Mahaffie; son, Matthew; seven grandchildren; all his loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jan Mahaffie; sister, Margo Mahaffie-Potampa.
At Mike's request, there will not be a service or memorial.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 14, 2019