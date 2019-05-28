|
|
July 26, 1939 -
May 28, 2019
Mildred Ann King, 79, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Mildred was born in Seattle, WA on July 26, 1939, the daughter of Arthur & Mildred Todd.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Robert King; two daughters, Deborah Coggins and husband Dale and Donna King; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Angie, Natasha, Stephen, Jessica, Brian and Madison and six great-grandchildren, Bow, Athena, Eli, Trey, Jaklyn and Jaelynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Cynthia 'Sindy' King.
At her request there will be no services.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 29, 2019