August 29, 1926 -

February 10, 2019



Mildred I. (Waarvik) Long was born August 29, 1926 in NE Montana. She went to her Lord on February 10, 2019.



She taught school in Valley and McCone Counties, MT. and was a postal clerk in Frazer, MT. In 1952 she married Ralph D. Long in Wolf Point, MT. Mildred and Ralph moved to Bow, WA, in 1968.



Mildred worked at Stokely Van Camp Inc. (1973-1980) and Twin City Foods. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon, WA. Mildred was a member of the Silver Run and Skagit Valley Granges (7th degree member), and the Skagit Valley Rovers Camp Club. She participated in the BNSF Railway Veterans Association. Mildred was quite active in the Jolly Time Senior Dance at the Hillcrest Park Lodge, she was a member Auxiliary VFW Post 5056 and the Sons of Norway.



Mildred is survived by her son and daughter in-law Rocky and Michele Long, granddaughters Christy (Sam Kushner) and Jessica Long, her brother Wayne (Peggy) Waarvik, Richland, MT. She had many friends including Betty Bennett and Gisela Pratt.



She was preceded in death by, her husband Ralph, her parents Isak and Christine Waarvik, her brothers Leroy, Raymond, Lincoln and good friend Bob Rough.



Memorial service to be held at a later date.