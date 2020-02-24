|
December 15, 1943 - February 20, 2020
Mildred Irene Kitchen, beloved wife, mother, and granny passed away Thursday, February 20th at Skagit Valley Hospital surrounded by her family.
Mildred was born December 15, 1943 in Brevard, North Carolina to Paul and Stella Orr.
She married the love of her life, Columbus Hubert Kitchen, on January 29th, 1966 in Pickens, South Carolina. They spent their first two years of marriage in North Carolina until moving to Lyman, WA in February of 1968.
Mildred was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Mildred's passion was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren every chance she could whether it was camping at Leader Lake, hunting up Eight Mile Creek, or making trips to the grocery store and going out for lunch. She could always be found reading a book, putting together a puzzle, or playing cards. She loved a good cup of coffee and watching her shows with her baby Minnie.
Mildred was a strong, kind, and compassionate women who will be dearly missed.
Mildred is survived by her sons, Wayne (Debra) Kitchen, Mark (Kimi) Kitchen; daughters, Debbie Hall, Tammy Cimoch, Elisha (Donnie) Lewis, and Melissa Turcott; "Granny" is also survived by her 17 grandchildren, Robby (Noemi) Stratton, Andrew (Lisa Kazen-Hudley), Josh Kitchen, Dan (Sophie) Kitchen, Jesika (Adam) Martin, Ryein (Sonny) Taylor, Klaye (Nicole) Kitchen, Kent Kitchen, Dyanna Marshall (Austin Long), Trent (Whitney) Kitchen, Jayme (Michael) Armstrong, Riley Holstine (Dylan Wake), Ethan Lewis (Emmalee Weide), Corey Lewis, Markki Ashe (Daniel O'Shea), Layne Ashe (Becky Azure), and Oren Athearn; her 24 great-grandchildren, her friends, and her loyal companion Minnie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Columbus Kitchen and their dog Chrissy; her son, Tony Kitchen; her son-in-law, Steve Hall; both parents and three of her sisters.
A Memorial Service was held at the Concrete Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Monday, February 24, 2020 with Elder Matt Hayes officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro Woolley.
Share your memories of Mildred and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 25, 2020