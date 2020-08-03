August 1, 1927 -
July 21, 2020
Mildred Louise (Harkey) Haywood, 92, of Anacortes, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
She was born on August 1, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA; the daughter of Floyd and Avelina (Guiol) Harkey. Millie as she was fondly known, graduated in 1945, went on to Community College and worked as a Secretary for Valleydale Elementary and Center Junior High School in Azusa, CA for 16 years.
She met the love of her life, Louis Clark Haywood and they married in 1947. Two children were born to them: Ronald and Rochelle. Louis and Millie moved to Anacortes in 1982, where Millie became very involved in the Faith Formation Department of St. Mary Church, as well as organized and headed the outreach to the sick and homebound, a member of the funeral luncheon committee, and she assisted in the well-known St Mary Rummage Sale. She only gave up her volunteerism when Louis took ill in order to devote time to him.
Millie was a humble, soft spoken, congenial person who was respected and loved by all who came to know her, especially her pastors who relied on her to bring to their attention the special needs of the sick and homebound in the faith community.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Louis in 2005.
She is survived by her children (spouses): Ronald James (Leanne Lunsford), Rochelle Marie (Keith Brooks); grandchildren: Rosalina (Rose) Rene Wallace, Jake, Shane and Matt Castle.
A Private Service will be held by the family. Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes and the San Juans.
