April 3, 1946

May 25, 2019



Formerly of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, Smiley Anderson passed away in Bonners Ferry, Idaho on May 25, 2019, surrounded by family.



Born on April 3, 1946 in Cartoogechaye, North Carolina, he was the son of Earl T.C. Anderson and Frances Virginia Cole. As a young child, he and his family moved to Upriver (Hamilton area), Washington from Franklin, North Carolina.



After completion of his schooling, he served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He met and then married Patricia Ann Rogers-Walley in September of 1969. From this union they had two daughters, Trisha and Staci.



Smiley was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He held many different jobs throughout his life to support and provide for his family. He always had a warm smile and showed kindness and generosity towards family and friends. Friendship just came naturally to him. He touched many lives and made a difference for them.



Smiley was a great man, husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents and five sisters, Faye, May, Joy, Carol and Connie.



He is survived by his wife, Patty of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, his two daughters, Trisha Anderson-Brown of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, and Staci Anderson of Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Viviane, Hunter, and Rowan of Sedro-Woolley, Washington and River of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, his brother, John Earl Anderson of Sedro-Woolley, Washington and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.



As per Smiley's request, there will be no funeral. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 27, 2019