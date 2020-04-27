Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
MILLARD L. STRINGFIELD

MILLARD L. STRINGFIELD Obituary
June 10, 1933 -
April 25, 2020

Millard L. Stringfield, 86, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Sedro-Woolley.

Millard was born on June 10, 1933 in Heiskell, TN, the son of Laura & Ruth Stringfield. He was raised and attained his education in Clinton, TN, graduating from Clinton High School in 1951.

Millard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict.

He was united in marriage to Gladys Denny in Lyman, WA in 1955 and they made their home and raised their sons in Sedro-Woolley.

Millard worked for Gary Gandy Construction building homes in the Skagit Valley for many years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the casino to play bingo.

Millard is survived by his wife, Gladys at the family home in Sedro-Woolley; son, Mike Stringfield and wife Sande of Sedro-Woolley; 2 grandsons, Eric Stringfield and wife Melody of Sedro-Woolley and Jason Stringfield of Seattle; 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Hunter Stringfield; 3 brothers, Jack, Cecil and Ken Stringfield all of Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Dwayne; sister Desta Holder and brother, Carlos Stringfield.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery on April 30, 2020.

Share memories of Millard and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
