|
|
March 8, 1939 -
August 8, 2019
Mitchell D. Blair, 80, a longtime member of the Bow community, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Mitch was born on March 8, 1939 in Sedro-Woolley, the son of Denzil Blair and Jane Visser.
He graduated from S-WHS with the class of 1957.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Hilda Halliday, his brother Peter Blair and Peter's wife Velda of Sedro-Woolley, his niece Carrie Butler, and his nephews Scott and Jason Blair.
Mitch loved food and people; and he loved sharing food with people he loved. Drop by Mitch's Worline farmstead on Saturday, August 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to enjoy some of his favorite recipes, and to share stories and memories of Mitch.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019