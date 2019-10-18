Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
For more information about
MONICA CARMICHAEL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MONICA CARMICHAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MONICA JEAN CARMICHAEL


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MONICA JEAN CARMICHAEL Obituary
September 7, 1933 -
October 14, 2019

Monica Jean Carmichael, 86, of Sedro- Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.

Monica was on September 7, 1933 in Ipswich, England to William John and Jean Carmichael.

She grew up in England where she married John Holloway. They immigrated to Canada in the 1950's before moving to the United States in 1960.

The two of them traveled extensively, seeing many places together such as North Carolina, England, Oklahoma and eventually settling in Washington state.

Monica and John divorced in the early 1970's and Monica became a strong independent woman and the head of her household. She taught her family to love life and that it was ok to always seek adventure. She told her children that the dishes would still be there when they got home from whatever exciting adventure, she led them on. Monica was always an adventurous soul, she enjoyed gardening and had a special love for dogs. She loved meeting new people and was known to give to unsuspecting customers at the local grocery store.

Monica is survived by her daughter Tracy (Bob) Vine, sister Heather and nephew Zane in the United Kingdom, grandchildren Dennis (Kristina) Schindelka, Sheree (Joe Lee) Harris, Katie and Tori; daughter- in-law Sue and great-grandson Brandon.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Jean Carmichael, son Michael John, brother Keith, sister Hazel and grandson Jacob.

A private family inurnment be held at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes where she will be laid to rest in the glass niches.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.

Please share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MONICA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now