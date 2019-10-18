|
September 7, 1933 -
October 14, 2019
Monica Jean Carmichael, 86, of Sedro- Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.
Monica was on September 7, 1933 in Ipswich, England to William John and Jean Carmichael.
She grew up in England where she married John Holloway. They immigrated to Canada in the 1950's before moving to the United States in 1960.
The two of them traveled extensively, seeing many places together such as North Carolina, England, Oklahoma and eventually settling in Washington state.
Monica and John divorced in the early 1970's and Monica became a strong independent woman and the head of her household. She taught her family to love life and that it was ok to always seek adventure. She told her children that the dishes would still be there when they got home from whatever exciting adventure, she led them on. Monica was always an adventurous soul, she enjoyed gardening and had a special love for dogs. She loved meeting new people and was known to give to unsuspecting customers at the local grocery store.
Monica is survived by her daughter Tracy (Bob) Vine, sister Heather and nephew Zane in the United Kingdom, grandchildren Dennis (Kristina) Schindelka, Sheree (Joe Lee) Harris, Katie and Tori; daughter- in-law Sue and great-grandson Brandon.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Jean Carmichael, son Michael John, brother Keith, sister Hazel and grandson Jacob.
A private family inurnment be held at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes where she will be laid to rest in the glass niches.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date.
