December 20, 1930 -

June 27, 2020



Mrs. Hellen R. Biggers, age 89, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home in Mount Vernon, WA.



She is joining her husband John T. Biggers who preceded her in death in 2012. Hellen was born in Chicago, IL on December 20, 1930 the daughter of Edward A. and kate (Schreiber) Steffen.



At the age of 7 years, she travelled with her parents to Germany where she was educated. In 1947 she returned to the United States and was united in marriage to John T. Biggers on May 25, 1952 in Rockford, IL. In 1962 the family settled in Mount Vernon where she had resided since.



Mrs. Biggers owned and operated Hellen's Needlework Shop in Mount Vernon since 1979. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and being with her family.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Mount Vernon.



Survivors are: 5 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, Larry Talbert of New Orleans, LA, Ben and Cathy Biggers of Anacortes, WA, Mark Biggers of Seattle, WA, Dan Biggers, David and Kim Biggers of Mount Vernon, WA., a sister Anke and her husband Peter Pulchow in Germany, 5 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Cremation has been held at Mount Vernon Crematory under the direction of Kern Funeral Home.



There is no funeral service planned at this time.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Northwest for all the care they gave Hellen.



Memorials may be donations to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr. Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store