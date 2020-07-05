1/1
MRS. HELLEN R. BIGGERS
1930 - 2020
December 20, 1930 -
June 27, 2020

Mrs. Hellen R. Biggers, age 89, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home in Mount Vernon, WA.

She is joining her husband John T. Biggers who preceded her in death in 2012. Hellen was born in Chicago, IL on December 20, 1930 the daughter of Edward A. and kate (Schreiber) Steffen.

At the age of 7 years, she travelled with her parents to Germany where she was educated. In 1947 she returned to the United States and was united in marriage to John T. Biggers on May 25, 1952 in Rockford, IL. In 1962 the family settled in Mount Vernon where she had resided since.

Mrs. Biggers owned and operated Hellen's Needlework Shop in Mount Vernon since 1979. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and being with her family.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Mount Vernon.

Survivors are: 5 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, Larry Talbert of New Orleans, LA, Ben and Cathy Biggers of Anacortes, WA, Mark Biggers of Seattle, WA, Dan Biggers, David and Kim Biggers of Mount Vernon, WA., a sister Anke and her husband Peter Pulchow in Germany, 5 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has been held at Mount Vernon Crematory under the direction of Kern Funeral Home.

There is no funeral service planned at this time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of the Northwest for all the care they gave Hellen.

Memorials may be donations to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Dr. Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 3, 2020
Hellen was a very dear friend and confidante of mine. She helped fill in the gap my mother left when she passed. Hellen was a loving person under her no nonsense exterior and gave me such comfort and good advice in the years I knew her. Ill miss her but at the same time Im glad she has been released from this earthly body and will suffer no more.
Linda Smith
Friend
July 3, 2020
Helen loved her children very much and will be missed. RIP Helen
Jenee
Friend
July 3, 2020
Someone had said my Oma was a formidable women. They meant it lovingly and I can say that many have described myself that way. I never realized til later in her life how much we shared. She was a strong, stern women who lead and kept the family together. I also learned toward the end just how much she loved and wanted to be loved which was never really talked about. I think she worried we would think less of her for needing something. It wasn't necessary to be loved, just nice to have. She always wanted things practical. I know at the end, she knew she was loved and was happy and there was no doubt for her. I am proud to have such strong women in my life that lead and teach me to be not just a lady but a good wife and mother. I'm glad she and my Opa are finally reunited. Salt and pepper shakers belong together.
Erika B.
Family
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. You were always such a big part of the team Biggers, and I will miss your smiling face each day.
Kim Biggers
Family
