August 7, 1927 -

June 16, 2019



Mrs. Norma E. Hall, age 91, resident of Mount Vernon passed away at a local care facility on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



She was born in Honolulu, HI, which was a territory at that time on August 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Spencer May Stout and Alice "Maude" Rood Stout.



The family moved to Los Angeles in 1932 and the next year Norma and her mother moved to Stanwood to live on a five-acre farm with her grandmother. She attended school there for five years. In 1938 they moved to Mount Vernon. She graduated in 1945 from Mount Vernon High School. She graduated from Skagit Valley Junior College in 1947 and Western Washington University in 1949.



In her business career Norma worked for Skagit Valley Telephone Co. for four years and Stokley's Van Camp for two years. In 1959 she went to work for the Skagit County Assessors Office.



On March 22, 1968 she married Theodore F. Hall. He preceded her in death on December 1, 1975. She retired from the assessor's office on May 31, 1990 after thirty-one years of employment there. Shortly before her retirement her mother became seriously ill. She became her caregiver until her mother's death.



Norma was an avid reader, having kept a list of all the books she had read since the beginning of high school. She had her minor in college in history and so maintained a lifelong interest in history current and past. She enjoyed all kinds of music, gardening and sports.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and one cousin, Donald A. Rood.



She is survived by cousins and their families.



Memorials in memory of Norma may be made to your favorite charity of choice.



There will be a private service.



Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.



You may also read Norma's obituary online at www.kernfuneralhome.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald from June 21 to June 25, 2019