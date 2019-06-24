|
October 9, 1950 -
June 13, 2019
Mrs. Sara Katherine (Edgett) Falkner, 68 years, passed away Thursday afternoon 13th June 2019 at Life Care Center, Sedro-Woolley.
She was born 9th of October 1950 at NAS Whidbey Oak Harbor, WA. The daughter of Robert K. Edgett, Sr. and Donna C. J (Hadsell) Edgett. Graduated Class of 1969 Anacortes H. S.
She married 11th July 1970 to Gary G. Falkner in Anacortes. Rev. John F. Douglas, officiated. She was a longtime resident of Padilla Heights Rd, Anacortes, and moved to Sedro-Woolley in 2013.
Sara was predeceased in death by her parents and two siblings, William and Robert, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Gary, son Jason (Stacy) Falkner, one grandson and one granddaughter all of Sedro-Woolley. Two nieces; Eliza Edgett VanPelt of Clearlake and Laura (Bryan) George of AZ and extended family and friends.
Funeral Service held at Community Covenant Church of Clearlake, WA on 6th July 2019 at 2pm. Cremation by Smart Cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Humane Society of Skagit Valley, 18841 Kelleher Rd, Burlington, WA 98233.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 25, 2019