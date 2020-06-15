January 21, 1932 -
June 11, 2020
Muriel Ailene (Fowler) Burtness was born in Anacortes, Washington, January 21, 1932, at the family home of her parents Earl and Alice (Anderson) Fowler.
She attended school in Anacortes, graduating from Anacortes High School. Her spouse, Vern Lewellyn Burtness was born in Antler, North Dakota, and moved to Anacortes in 1950. Vern served in the Navy and when he was home on leave, they were married July 30, 1952.
Muriel worked in Seattle for an insurance agency after high school and after she and Vern were married went to San Diego when Vern was transferred there.
While in San Diego for a year, she ran a restaurant until Vern was transferred back to Whidbey Island and was discharged from the Navy and lived in Anacortes from that time forward.
Eventually, Vern and Muriel settled on a 5-acre property in Anacortes that had been the Anderson family farm for many years and raised her own three sons and a daughter there.
Muriel worked at jobs that put her in contact with many people who remember her well. She spent several years managing operations for the Tulip Grange Bulb Farm near Mount Vernon and over 20 years for the food services on the ferry system at Anacortes.
Muriel was an artistic person who loved to sew from an early age. As a 4H sewing group member, her projects went to the Skagit County Fair each year and one year were sent to the State competition, garnering several blue ribbons. Muriel continued to sew her entire life, making everything from quilts to wedding dresses.
Late in life she discovered computers and embroidery machines and spent many hours creating embroidered works that she took pleasure in giving away.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Vern and her parents, Earl Edwin Fowler and Alice Amanda (Anderson) Fowler, and two siblings, Anita Joyce Singleterry and Vernon Dale Fowler.
Muriel is survived by her children (spouses): Kenneth Vern (Lori Murphy) of Lopez, Larry Dean ( Laurel Sadilek-Worline) of Port Angeles, Linda Kay (Steve L. Rolph) of Anacortes, and Richard Jay ( Anitra K. Mackie) of Anacortes; eight grandchildren (spouses): April Rolph (Nate Sullivan), Travis (Leni) Rolph, Brent (Shira) Burtness, Andrea Burtness (Matt Taylor), Tamara Worline, Corby (Trang) Worline, Alec (Mariah) Burtness, and Amanda Burtness; 15 great-grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Noah, Ari, Lucas, Lillian, Kaleo, Sophia, Kali, Layla, Julia, Alyvia, Bella, and Corey, and great-great grandson Orion. Muriel is also survived by her brother, Douglas Fowler of Anacortes.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes.
A memorial service will be held at the Anacortes Lutheran Church in the future.
The family requests no flowers and asks that memorial contributions in Muriel's name be made to the Anacortes Lutheran Church Youth Group, 2100 "O" Avenue, Anacortes, WA, 98221.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
To share memories of Muriel, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
June 11, 2020
Muriel Ailene (Fowler) Burtness was born in Anacortes, Washington, January 21, 1932, at the family home of her parents Earl and Alice (Anderson) Fowler.
She attended school in Anacortes, graduating from Anacortes High School. Her spouse, Vern Lewellyn Burtness was born in Antler, North Dakota, and moved to Anacortes in 1950. Vern served in the Navy and when he was home on leave, they were married July 30, 1952.
Muriel worked in Seattle for an insurance agency after high school and after she and Vern were married went to San Diego when Vern was transferred there.
While in San Diego for a year, she ran a restaurant until Vern was transferred back to Whidbey Island and was discharged from the Navy and lived in Anacortes from that time forward.
Eventually, Vern and Muriel settled on a 5-acre property in Anacortes that had been the Anderson family farm for many years and raised her own three sons and a daughter there.
Muriel worked at jobs that put her in contact with many people who remember her well. She spent several years managing operations for the Tulip Grange Bulb Farm near Mount Vernon and over 20 years for the food services on the ferry system at Anacortes.
Muriel was an artistic person who loved to sew from an early age. As a 4H sewing group member, her projects went to the Skagit County Fair each year and one year were sent to the State competition, garnering several blue ribbons. Muriel continued to sew her entire life, making everything from quilts to wedding dresses.
Late in life she discovered computers and embroidery machines and spent many hours creating embroidered works that she took pleasure in giving away.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Vern and her parents, Earl Edwin Fowler and Alice Amanda (Anderson) Fowler, and two siblings, Anita Joyce Singleterry and Vernon Dale Fowler.
Muriel is survived by her children (spouses): Kenneth Vern (Lori Murphy) of Lopez, Larry Dean ( Laurel Sadilek-Worline) of Port Angeles, Linda Kay (Steve L. Rolph) of Anacortes, and Richard Jay ( Anitra K. Mackie) of Anacortes; eight grandchildren (spouses): April Rolph (Nate Sullivan), Travis (Leni) Rolph, Brent (Shira) Burtness, Andrea Burtness (Matt Taylor), Tamara Worline, Corby (Trang) Worline, Alec (Mariah) Burtness, and Amanda Burtness; 15 great-grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Noah, Ari, Lucas, Lillian, Kaleo, Sophia, Kali, Layla, Julia, Alyvia, Bella, and Corey, and great-great grandson Orion. Muriel is also survived by her brother, Douglas Fowler of Anacortes.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes.
A memorial service will be held at the Anacortes Lutheran Church in the future.
The family requests no flowers and asks that memorial contributions in Muriel's name be made to the Anacortes Lutheran Church Youth Group, 2100 "O" Avenue, Anacortes, WA, 98221.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
To share memories of Muriel, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.