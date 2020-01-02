|
June 7, 1938 -
December 26, 2019
John 14:27, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives.
Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."
Myrna was entered to this earth on June 7, 1938 at Summit Park, Washington on the family farm and passed to her Heavenly Father on December 26, 2019 with her family at her side.
Myrna was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters and was known as the Pepsi Cola kid. She attended school in Anacortes and it was there she met her husband-to- be Clancy Miller while he was stationed at the naval base in Oak Harbor. Mom married Clancy on December 21, 1954 at Pilgrim Congregational church on her parent's 39th wedding anniversary. They made their home in Anacortes but soon moved to Spokane and then Seattle. After job opportunities arose for Clancy they settled in Mount Vernon. They had a wonderful marriage and celebrated 63 years together till Clancy's passing in 2018.
Myrna held various jobs after they married. She worked part time many years in the local cannery, Sears, IGA grocery but her greatest job was being a wonderful mom to her only child Colleen. Myrna and Clancy were very attentive parents to Colleen and were active in all aspects that were of interest to her. Myrna was always a caregiver; she helped care for her mother Margaret many years and after her mom's passing took in her sister Wanda. Mom also cared for ladies in her church, taking them into her home.
In the end while she resided at Creekside she often looked out for her lady friends. Mom was Christian and her faith in God was foremost in her life giving her heart to Jesus at age 10. Myrna and Clancy developed a very dear close circle of friendships while attending the Assembly of God church in Mount Vernon. She taught Sunday school for many years which she truly enjoyed.
After Clancy retired they enjoyed family vacations at Useless Bay for many years, camping at Lake Chelan and traveling on an Alaska cruise. They enjoyed a trip traveling through the New England states, Washington D.C and New York.
Myrna enjoyed collecting precious moments and was involved in club meetings. She was a very crafty person. She enjoyed cake decorating, sewing, tole painting, china painting and flower arranging. Myrna was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her Indian fried bread was delicious and a family favorite. Myrna was an excellent seamstress where she sewed Colleen's many school clothes, prom dresses, and all of her bridesmaids' dresses for her wedding.
Her grandsons Eric and Scott were her pride and joy and she loved watching them play sports from youth through High school.
She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Don) Stalcup; grandsons, Eric Stalcup, his wife Lauren Pavish and great-grandchild Henry, Scott (Chelsea) Stalcup and two great-grandchildren Lucas and Rylie.
She was a wonderful mom and grandma and we will miss her dearly. But we know she is in heaven and at peace.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clancy in 2018; her parents Margaret and Floyd Jones; brothers, Terry, Norman, Robert and Ernie Jones; sisters, Carol Dubuque, Wanda Fought, and Vanetta Jones.
We want to thank the staff at Creekside and a special thank you to mom's wonderful nurse Krista from Hospice and the Hospice team for their excellent care.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 at Mount Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
