Myrna Lea Carlson, age 75, died at Skagit Valley Hospital, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:33pm. The cause of death was kidney failure.



Born October 30, 1943, she lived in Mount Vernon, Washington for the last 30+ years. She worked various jobs in the Skagit Valley community but found her greatest passion as an "Alcoholics Anonymous Support Counselor". She worked with many individuals who needed guidance and support. She knew exactly what they were going through since she was a recovering alcoholic herself with 35+ years of sobriety.



Survivors include her long-time companion/ husband, Steven Carlson of 43 years, her children Randy Wood, Darcy Portrey, Todd Carlson and multiple grandchildren.



Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 18th 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. Relatives, family and friends are welcome at the Graveside service. Reception to follow for family members only.



The family members of Myrna Carlson would like to thank everyone who has had us in their prayers and who have reached out with their condolences. She will be missed not only by her family and friends, but also the community she dearly loved.