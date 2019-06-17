Home

MYRNA LEE CARLSON

MYRNA LEE CARLSON Obituary
October 28, 1943 -
June 10, 2019

Myrna passed away June 10, 2019 from health complications at Skagit Valley Hospital.

She was born in Canada to Bill and Marion Cameron.

At an early age they moved to Montana, later settling in Mount Vernon. She attended Mount Vernon High School and Mount Vernon Business College.

She is survived by her husband Steve, children Randy, Darcy and Todd, grandchildren and her best friend Penny.

Preceding her in death were her parents, daughter Leslie and Uncle Ed Linnell.

Graveside services were held in Burlington where she will lay in rest next to her mother.

We love you Myrna.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 18, 2019
