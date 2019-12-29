|
|
January 22, 1934 -
December 11, 2019
Myrna, 85, of La Conner, WA, passed on December 11th, 2019.
Born to Frank J. & Beatrice Shula (Patterson) Siebens, January 22, 1934 in Portland, OR.
Myrna graduated from Renton HS, Class of 1952. She had a long career at Boeing in Renton. She was co-President of the May Valley PTA along with her husband Donald, and co-founders of the Coalfield Five Star Athletic Club & King County Coalfield Park. She had a giving nature, such as writing personalized poems for loved ones for every occasion.
Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents & her sister Judith.
She is survived by her sister Joy; her 4 children; Michael (Karen), Laurel Swaffield, Christopher (Sue) & Timothy (Mimi), 9 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren.
Services Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00pm.
For details, obituary & to share Memories of Myrna please go to www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 29, 2019