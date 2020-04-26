|
|
June 29, 1945 -
April 8, 2020
Nadine "Deenie" Ella Rye, 74, was born on June 29, 1945 in Gary, Indiana to Charles and Helen.
She passed away April 8, 2020 and is now at peace.
As a child, Nadine loved to dance and was a member of the Can-Can girls. Deenie excelled in school and graduated from Gary Edison High School one year early in 1962. She was voted valedictorian and cutest in her class, as well as Prom Queen.
Following high school, she enrolled in beauty school and by 17 began working as a beautician. She worked in the accounting department at US Steel in Gary, Indiana with her best friend, Sheilah, for 5 years.
Nadine was a published author, having many stories and funny anecdotes in Reader's Digest and other magazines. Later in life, she worked for the Census Bureau.
Sheilah introduced Deenie to her younger brother Milt, and there was an instant connection. They wed on July 23rd, 1969 and enjoyed more than 50 years together.
Early on, they spent winters in San Diego and Phoenix and traveled to Vail, Colorado for summers. They moved to Kalispell, Montana to be closer to family, then settled in Mount Vernon, Washington in 1983. Having a zest for life, they were busy enjoying parties, dancing, and laughing with friends old and new.
Nadine and Milt wanted a large family and in 1972 welcomed their first of five children. Nadine always said "I was born to be a mother"...and what an extraordinary mother she was! Among so many other things, she taught her kids to be kind to all creatures, big and small, always stand up for the underdog, and to believe in themselves. Not just a mother to her own children, Nadine was a Mom to many and was affectionately known as 'Mama Rye'. Nadine showed love in many ways and cooking was high on the list. She rarely used a cookbook and getting a recipe from her was difficult as she only measured using 'dashes', 'pinches', 'scoops' and 'shakes'. 'Wing it' was part of a standard cooking lesson. She could always smell when something was finished cooking, a rare talent indeed. Everyone was always welcome at parties and you could not leave without trying every dish. Teasingly known as "The Food Cop", she would inspect all plates thoroughly, taking careful notice if food was left untouched. Leftovers were notorious since there was always more than enough food to feed an army.
Nadine had a knack for making everything fun, had a laugh that was contagious and sometimes a warped sense of humor. 'Creepy' was her adjective of choice, no matter the subject. Nadine was a whiz at every game, never letting you win on purpose. She will forever remain the Jeopardy and Password champion. Crossword puzzles were crucial, played daily and only the most difficult ones were acceptable. A voracious and very fast reader, Nadine would panic if she did not have a book or two on deck. A common family joke was her 'inventions' and brilliant ideas that later, someone else would bring to market and we would laugh, saying she could have been a rich woman a million times over.
Nadine was a deeply spiritual and nurturing woman. She instilled in her loved ones a sense of wonder in who God was, pondering for hours what heaven was like. Her family will miss her love-filled dishes, witty jokes, honest advice, and soft hugs. Our Mom made sure we all knew that no matter what happened in our lives she would be there for us, always saying home should be 'a soft place to land.' She poured herself into all of us and will be deeply missed. We are thankful she is with our Heavenly Father and those who passed before her. We love you, Honey, Mom, Aunt, Cousin, Grandma, and Mimi. Thank you for making us who we are. We will 'Thinkabout' you every day.
Nadine is survived by her husband Milt, son Milt III (Michelle), daughter Annie (Randy) Reiss, daughter Mary, son Charlie, daughter Angela (Corey) Williams, grandchildren Maleah, Mackenzie, Ethan, Matty, Lilliana, Grace, Jack, Jonathan, Kailer, and one great-grandchild, Benjamin. Also surviving her are sisters-in-law Sheilah (Mike) Vincent and Sue Newman, her nephew Steve Pabey and many more dear family members.
Nadine was preceded in death by her mother and father, Helen and Charles, her sister Sandy, niece Patty, and brother-in-law Chris.
A celebration of life will commence this summer.
If you wish to make a donation in her name, please do so at jdrf.org Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Nadine to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 26, 2020