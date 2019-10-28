Home

NADINE MARIE BUSHONG

NADINE MARIE BUSHONG Obituary
December 1, 1926 -
October 23, 2019

Nadine Marie Bushong, 92, of Mount Vernon passed away peacefully at her place of residence in Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Nadine was born on December 1, 1926 to William and Valentine (Shaw) Jordan in Bellingham, WA. She was raised in Acme and graduated from Mount Baker High School.

She married Edward Bushong in 1946 in Whatcom County and they were married for 46 years.

Mrs. Bushong worked many years as a bookkeeper in the banking industry. She continued after retirement working for 8 years at The Royal Fork Buffet as a hostess. She loved God, people, physical labor, gardening, western romance novels and all things leopard. She was an avid traveler and attended countless trips with Hesselgrave International. She was a published poet and a member of the International Society of Poets.

Nadine is survived by a son, Michael 'Mickey' Bushong, of Sedro-Woolley, WA; grandchildren, Angela (Thomas) Mueller, of Santa Clara, CA and Mike Bushong, of Sedro-Woolley; two great-grandchildren, Caitlin Mueller and Brady Bushong.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie Bushong; two brothers, Rommie Jordan and Ralph Jordan.

Services will begin at 2:00pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lemley Funeral Home. Light refreshment reception to follow at a nearby location.

Memorial contributions may be made to Combat Veterans International Chapter 1. Condolences may be sent to [email protected].

Share memories of Nadine and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
