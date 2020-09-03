Nancy Helen Clark was born on December 2, 1947 in Riverside, New Brunswick, Canada. After an extended illness, she passed away at Island Hospital, in the ICU's "Comfort Care" program on August 31, 2020.
Nancy was educated in Canada, becoming a registered nurse in Toronto. Pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Nursing, she traveled with fellow nursing students to Walla Walla College (now University) in College Place, Washington. While at WWC, her path crossed that of Duane Clark, who was completing his final year at WWC. Within three weeks of their first date, they were engaged, and five months later they were married on September 13, 1970 in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Nancy passed away 13 days before their 50th anniversary.
Nancy worked as a nurse at United General Hospital in Sedro Woolley, Washington, then at Evergreen Terrace Nursing Center in Mt Vernon, Washington during the time Duane was the facility's administrator. In 1986, as they opened Cap Sante Court Retirement Community, Nancy took on many roles including assistant manager, until 2015, when they sold Cap Sante Court and retired. Nancy was loved by staff, residents and their families.
Although somewhat reclusive, Nancy had a way of developing deep, life-long friendships with many, including a special bond with her dear friend, Rocio Cobena, and her family, and several others including Rae, Bonnie, and Sue. She was a good listener and offered kind advice to those she knew. She became a source of support to those who needed and appreciated her.
Nancy was known to be intelligent, persistent, independent, and maybe a bit stubborn. She was always ready for a spirited debate/discussion about issues that mattered to her. She also knew what a credit card was for her adored and adoring grand nieces and nephews were often the beneficiaries of fine clothes and toys. One of her nieces lovingly called her "Fancy Nancy."
Nancy will be remembered most for her love for her family, especially the younger generations her son, Kevin, and her nieces and nephews (and spouses) and her grand nieces and nephews.
Nancy has always been supportive of students pursuing higher education. For several years, Nancy, Duane, and Kevin have funded a scholarship, through the Anacortes Schools Foundation. Appropriately enough, all recipients to date have been students pursuing a nursing career.
Nancy was extremely grateful for the care she received during recent months. Alpha Home Health staff, especially RN Karen, PT Jessie, and Bath Aide Janice, brought care and comfort to Nancy's bedside. The staff at Island Hospital's ER and the medical/surgical staff were professional and caring during several visits. Nancy appreciated her doctors - James, Rieger, and Gardner.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Duane Clark, and son, Kevin Clark, both of Anacortes, Washington; brothers-in-law, Rick (Eileen) Clark of Rathdrum, Idaho; Doug (Carmen) Clark of Port Townsend, Washington; sisters-in-law, Toni (David) Petch of Ferndale, Washington, Bobbi (Karl) Ordelheide of Lincoln City, Oregon; numerous extended family members; her sister, Sylvia (Wayne) Culmore of Chilliwack, BC, Canada; her brother, Larry Bothe, of Anacortes, Washington; her nephew, James (Mindy) Culmore and their three children, Claire, Quinn, and Ruby; and her niece, Julie (Rian) Berry and their two children, Roslin and Paxton of Anacortes, Washington; many cousins and their families; her three step-brothers and their extended families, Warren (Loretta) Johns of Berrien Springs, Michigan, Jerry (Clara Lou) Johns of Ringgold, Georgia, and Gordon (Suzy) Johns of Chehalis, Washington.
Fancy Nancy, you've helped make this world a better place. Rest In Peace.
