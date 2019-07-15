Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
NANCY ROSS
NANCY JEAN ROSS

NANCY JEAN ROSS Obituary
March 21, 1939 -
July 10, 2019

Nancy Jean Ross, age 80, of Mount Vernon, WA, formerly of Everett, WA and Santa Cruz, CA, passed away on July 10, 2019 at her home.

Nancy was born to Willis and June Brookman on March 21, 1939 in Gilroy, CA. She married James Ross on January 1, 1958 and raised three children, Barbara, Dennis and Valerie in Santa Cruz, CA.

Jim and Nancy were long time volunteers and supporters of the Boy Scout program, beginning with the Monterey Bay Council when they lived in Santa Cruz and continued in Washington State with Fire Mountain Boy Scout Camp. Nancy cherished the many friendships made over the years and loved family gatherings.

Nancy will be remembered for her quick wit and corny jokes, recipes she loved to cook that had been passed down over the generations and taking care of others, making them feel as one of her own.

Nancy is survived by her husband, James Ross; her children, Barbara Brazil (Fred Brazil), Dennis Ross and Valerie Ross (Ken Statema); her grandchildren James Ross (Marisa Ross); Jessie Palmer (Doug Palmer); Ryan Brazil (Sery Brazil) and Erik Brazil (Megan Brazil). Her great-grandchildren Isaiah Brazil, Josiah Brazil, Elijah Brazil, Everly Palmer, Brooke Palmer and Colton Ross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and June Brookman, her brother Charles Brookman and sister, Joan Stagnaro.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on July 20, 2019 at the family home.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent and made payable to Big Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 16822 W. Big Lake Blvd., Mount Vernon, WA 98274

Please share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 16, 2019
