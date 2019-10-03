Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Light in the Valley Community Church
8455 Main St.
Peshastin, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Everett, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY COFFELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY K. (HOWARD) COFFELL


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY K. (HOWARD) COFFELL Obituary
July 13, 1934 -
September 30, 2019

She was born on July 13, 1934. She passed peacefully with her family by her side on September 30, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

The disease took her memory and eventually her life.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Coffell (1996) and her son, James (Jim) Coffell (2010).

She is survived by her children, Laurene Vigoren of Mount Vernon, Jerald (Jerry) Coffell (spouse Stella) of Everett, Pamela Coffell (spouse Eric Beaver) of Cashmere, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Coffell. Along with numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Light in the Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin, WA, on Saturday, October 12th at 1pm with a reception to follow at Pamela's nearby home.

Nancy will be interred at 1pm Monday Oct. 14th at Evergreen Cemetery, in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association in Tribute of Nancy.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.