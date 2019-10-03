|
July 13, 1934 -
September 30, 2019
She was born on July 13, 1934. She passed peacefully with her family by her side on September 30, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
The disease took her memory and eventually her life.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Coffell (1996) and her son, James (Jim) Coffell (2010).
She is survived by her children, Laurene Vigoren of Mount Vernon, Jerald (Jerry) Coffell (spouse Stella) of Everett, Pamela Coffell (spouse Eric Beaver) of Cashmere, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Coffell. Along with numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Light in the Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin, WA, on Saturday, October 12th at 1pm with a reception to follow at Pamela's nearby home.
Nancy will be interred at 1pm Monday Oct. 14th at Evergreen Cemetery, in Everett.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association in Tribute of Nancy.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019