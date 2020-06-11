July 24, 1931 -
June 8, 2020
Nancy L. "Nana" Van Zandt passed peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Mt. Vernon WA.
Nancy was born to Maude and William (Guy) Loving on July 24, 1931. She was married to Dick Van Zandt at the First Baptist church in Burlington on August 25, 1951. Nancy graduated Burlington-Edison high school with the class of 1949.
After raising her children, she returned to school and earned her nursing degree from Skagit Valley College. Her career was spent taking care of patients at Skagit Valley Hospital and Mountain Glenn Adult Living Home.
Nancy's passions were many throughout her life, but none as important as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Next was her love of flowers and family. Nancy was an active member of the Northend Flower Club, Orthopedics, the B-EHS 49er's, and the National Republican Committee. Some of her other varied interests over her life included socializing, casinos, ceramics, knitting, sewing, and traveling the world.
Nancy is survived by her son Greg (Sara) Van Zandt of Anacortes, Julie (Jim) Bergman of Big Lake, Mark (Denise) Van Zandt of Burlington; grandchildren Jesse Seidel, Brittany (Marcus) Rudnick, and Grace Van Zandt; great-grandchildren Shawn and Brooklyn Rudnick; Sister-in-law, Patricia Van Zandt of Bellingham, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Richard and daughter and son-in-law Bill & Susan Mc Moran, and brother-in-law Jack Van Zandt.
Nancy was the youngest of 12 children and was also preceded in death by her 11 siblings. 6 brothers, Neil Loving, Bob (Virginia) Loving, Ira Loving, Kenny (Glenna) Loving, Duane (Jeanne) Loving, Bill (June) Loving; 5 sisters, Lois Mckay, Lucille (Paul) Umbarger, Lillian (John) Rohweder, Lela (Howard) Knutzen, and an infant baby girl.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 1:00 pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home.
The family would thank the staff at Mountain Glenn, where she currently resided, and also the staff at her former home, Country Meadows, for the professional, loving compassionate care they've all provided for Nancy.
