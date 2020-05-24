May 25, 1933 -
May 16, 2020
Nancy "Nan" Barbo passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington. She is now at peace and free of physical challenges.
Nan was born May 25, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Athena Maria Marinakos Squier and Nathaniel Harold Squier.
She grew up on Sunnyside Avenue in Chicago, and was involved with the Red Cross and Girl Scouts from a young age. She had fond memories of listening to Chicago Cubs games on the radio with her Dad.
Nan was on the swim team at Senn High School and graduated in January 1951. She enrolled in the Nursing program at the University of Wisconsin. Her capping ceremony was held in October 1953. While in Madison, she performed with the university's Dolphin Club synchronized swim team.
She joined the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, where she met Charles "Chuck" William Barbo. Nan and Chuck were married January 21st, 1956.
They commuted between several cities in Wisconsin while Nan was finishing her last semester of coursework and a public health internship. Once Nan completed her degree she and Chuck moved to Fort Belvoir, Virginia while Chuck finished his tour of duty in the Army.
Their first two children were born at the base hospital; the last four came along after the family moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina. A few years later the family was living in Youngstown, New York where Nan spent many years raising her children and working part time at a nursing home.
After the family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1973, Nan worked as a school nurse in the Shoreline school district as the district's Director of Nursing. This gave her the opportunity to use her nursing skills yet stay in sync with school holidays to be home to supervise her growing family.
In 1981, Nan completed a Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Washington with emphasis on Handicapped Children. She had been heard to remark that she felt a calling with such children.
Nan was very involved with the Girl Scouts for more than 50 years, serving as the leader for her daughters' troops and organizing many camping trips. During the summer months she worked at Girl Scout camps and took groups of girls to Washington, D.C., Savannah, Georgia and hiking on the Bruce Trail in Canada. She was employed by the Girl Scouts for many years, and was given a lifetime membership.
Nan was also employed by the American Red Cross, first teaching First Aid and Lifesaving courses, then utilizing her nursing skills as an Emergency Services Specialist. She participated in more than 90 disaster relief efforts throughout the US and Pacific island territories. For her contributions to the Red Cross, she was presented with the Spirit of Excellence and the Clara Barton Volunteer Leadership award.
Quilting was a favorite pastime of Nan's, and she made quilts for all of her children and grandchildren. Nan also loved building and furnishing dollhouses, an interest that was sparked by the hours she spent as a young girl at the Art Institute of Chicago taking art lessons and examining the Thorne miniature rooms' displays in great detail.
Nan was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Pat.
She is survived by Chuck, her husband of 64 years; sister-in-law Dorothy Barbo; children Brian Barbo, Laura (Bob) Ostdiek, Sharon (Will) Stephenson, Karen (Robert) Breshears, Eric (Susie) Barbo and Rod (Rebecca) Barbo; grandchildren Ashley Barbo, Lewinna Solwing, Kayla (Kyle) McLeod, Alyssa (Dustin) Leicht, Jason Barbo, Keith (Taylor) Barbo, Nathan (Hana) Barbo, Derek (Grace) Barbo, Josh (Destiney) Barbo, Sam Barbo, Thomas Barbo, Sophie Barbo and DJ Barbo; and great-grandchildren Carson, Braxton, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Gracelyn, Logan, Madelyn and Lucas.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 24, 2020.