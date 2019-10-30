|
|
May 8, 1929 -
October 24, 2019
Nancy Schwarzwaelder Simspson peacefully departed this world October 24, 2019. She had been a resident of Salem Village Senior Apartments in Mount Vernon for over 15 years.
She was born to Karl Scharzwaelder and Helen Farrington Parker in Kingston, NY May 8, 1929.
Nancy attended Simmons University in Boston, MA and returned to college after 40 to earn her physical therapy degree in Charlotte, NC. She was a lifelong student, avid reader, and enjoyed several hobbies such as quilting, crochet, classical music, gardening, sports (especially tennis), and nature.
She was a positive, loving, and non-judgmental mother who believed in empowering women and encouraging the underdog. Nancy was an intelligent and pleasantly assertive woman who relished the declining need for filters especially in her later years which generated some amusing banter with family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her oldest daughter Gale Sterrett (Sedro-Woolley, WA), granddaughter Ivy Rebecca O'Neal and her husband Devin O'Neal (Portland, OR), great-grandchildren Isla Apsara O'Neal and Orion Sullivan O'Neal; her 2nd daughter Leslie Parker Cocke (deceased) and her husband James Cabell Cocke (deceased), grandchildren Stacy Marie Cocke (San Francisco, CA) and James Cabell Cocke, Jr. and his wife Sarah Dohman Cocke (Ferndale, WA); and son William "Woody" Corrie Bibb, III (Franklin, TN), grandchildren Samuel Parker Bibb, Margaret Rose Bibb, and Braxton Ashworth Bibb.
Nancy's husbands William Corrie Bibb, Jr. and Judge Wilson Simspon preceded her in death.
There will be a family celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations to Hospice of the Northwest at 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Moun Vernon, WA 98273 would be much appreciated.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 3, 2019