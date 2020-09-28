September 13, 1950 -

September 23, 2020



In closing

When i received the blessing of MS, i knew it was time to slow down and be reflective

Fait accompli!

Some think that community is the group of people who live in the same location

I feel that community is about people sharing the integral human spirit-

Full of passion

To my children:

Arise each day with Courage to be in the present moment and Compassion to be kind

To oneself and others always

Nancy Stark

(epilogue to LETTERS TO MY CHILDREN: planting seeds of courage and compassion, 1999)



Nancy Stark's spirit was released from her body at home on Wednesday, September 23, after living with Multiple Sclerosis for 24 years. She leaves behind a loving family, endearing friends and acquaintances and a legacy of love for humanity, artistic sensibilities, a quiet intellect, and gentle nature.



Nancy was born on September 13, 1950, to Robert and Gertrude Stark in Portland, Oregon, where she was raised and lived before moving to Anacortes in 1979. She was the firstborn in a family of four children. Nancy attended grade school at St. John the Baptist, and then graduated from Marycrest High School. While in high school, she campaigned for Robert Kennedy and, as a young adult, was a model for Nordstrom.



Nancy had a curiosity about the world around her and a love of learning. She graduated from the University of Portland with a Bachelor of Arts in Education Degree that she used in her career as a teacher and ESL instructor at Roswell Elementary School in Portland and, later, at the Anacortes Middle School.



Nancy was a multi-layered person with many talents, interests and insights. Her passion for the Arts was reflected in her own art, in owning and operating Paper Stones Gallery in Anacortes in the 1980's, and in being deeply involved in the Washington State Arts Commission for five years. In addition, she was a champion of Arts Education, and was a leader of the Anacortes Youth Arts Program for an extended period of time. Nancy received the Brodniak Arts Award in 2001, and the Patron of the Arts Award in 2007. She was an ever-seeking and deeply spiritual person, an avid walker and hiker, a reader and writer, and a loving mother to Callianne, Ben and Max.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Robert (1993) and mother, Gertrude (2015), former husband, Michael Wanner (2016), former husband, Allen House (2020), along with members of her extended family.

She is survived by her daughter, Callianne Blau (Karl) and granddaughters, Ciel and Poppy; sons Ben Starkhouse (Yee); Max Starkhouse (Ayako) and grandsons, Ariya and Arjuna; brother Bob (Kristen); sister Diane Manzer (Dennis) and nieces Cassandra, Fleming and Michelle; sister Karen Dille (Don), nieces Stephanie and Megan; and a beloved surviving aunt, Kathleen Rivello as well as former husband, Luis Ramirez.



Nancy leaves behind a community of friends and loved ones, some of whom faithfully visited her throughout her journey: Katie Tibbets and Gary Henry, Jennifer Woyski, Marilyn Derig, Herta Kurp, dunja lingwood and Sherry Chavers among others. Nancy's life was filled with love for and by so many. This would not be complete without mentioning her highly competent caregivers: Jovan Hernandez, Marci Lovelett, Jody Marsh, Mike Thamert, and Kathleen Sweeney and others. They softened her journey with care and compassion.



Sherry Chavers, Nancy's longtime friend, sends these thoughts:

Opening

An opening-not an ending-such an important distinction and yet encompassing all, inviting discovery-like Nancy herself. Nancy always communicated that the landscape of life is colored with many hues, light within darkness, and that our connection to nature and to one another is what makes us, simultaneously, fully human and fully spiritual. Her words were quiet and peaceful, as she was herself, brimming with hope and possibility. Nancy taught us to create our own history and shape our lives through ties with nature, with others, and to the world within our own hearts and souls. Thank you, Nancy, for your openness and, especially, your inspiration.

Sherry Chavers



Nancy's heartfelt and deep connection with dunja lingwood enlightened and enlivened her life for decades. She was a treasured friend and spiritual companion and this will end with her words:

we have arrived in the same karmic field which pledges and unites us

with one another in our love and loyalty for dearest nancy,

a unified field of compassion, delight and grace.

dunja lingwood

